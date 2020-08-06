I WISH A KAREN WOULD:

At a Recent protest in Fort Lauderdale, FL concerning an incident where a white woman demonstrated her preconceived white woman privilege status by complaining to the lifeguard about a Black swimmer talking across her lane. After the police were call the Black swimmers had to not only leave the pool they had to leave the park, while the white woman stayed in the pool. This incident sparked some outreach in the community and several citizens showed up to protest and demand that white woman not be allow at any City of Fort Lauderdale pools. Sunland Park a.k.a. Carter Park was once the only pool that Blacks could swim freely. To show her support and to bring notice that this type of behavior will not be tolerated and it will be challenged, ‘Black Lives Now’ member Ciatta Thompson wears her message proudly.