If Dr. King Were Here, He’d Say: America Is Backsliding on Justice

My brothers and sisters,

I come before you not as a partisan, not as a prophet of despair, but as a witness to truth — and the truth is this: America is standing at a dangerous crossroads once again.

We are told that the shooting of an unarmed citizen by federal immigration agents is an unfortunate anomaly. But I tell you today, there are no accidents in a system that has learned to devalue certain lives. When armed authority moves without transparency, without accountability, and without regard for human dignity, justice is not merely delayed — it is denied.

We are witnessing a quiet but calculated retreat from our moral commitments.

When free access to national parks and public spaces honoring Black History is stripped away, it is not budgetary housekeeping — it is historical amnesia by design. When a nation begins to ration its remembrance of Black suffering and Black contribution, it signals not progress, but fear — fear of the truth.

And when the Department of Education is dismantled, we must ask plainly: Who benefits when knowledge is weakened? Education has always been the pathway from bondage to possibility. To undermine it is to undermine democracy itself. An uneducated citizenry is not free — it is manageable.

We are also told that removing Black history from classrooms will bring unity. But I tell you, you cannot build unity on a foundation of lies. You cannot heal what you refuse to acknowledge. The whitewashing of history is not reconciliation — it is erasure.

And now, my brothers and sisters, we come to the attack on what is called Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion — DEI.

Let us speak clearly and without fear.

DEI is not a threat to America. Injustice is.

DEI is not about exclusion. It is about correction.

It is about naming the truth that opportunity in this nation has never been evenly distributed — and daring to do something about it.

They tell us DEI is divisive. But segregation was divisive. Disenfranchisement was divisive. Silence in the face of inequality has always been the greatest divider of all.

The Civil Rights Movement was DEI in action — demanding diversity at lunch counters, equity at the ballot box, and inclusion in institutions that once slammed their doors shut to Black Americans. To dismantle DEI today is to wage war on the unfinished work of freedom.

And let us not be deceived by clever language or polished press releases. When an administration moves to dismantle civil rights protections, erase history, weaken education, criminalize protest, and normalize state violence — we are not facing policy disagreements; we are facing a moral crisis.

There comes a time when silence becomes betrayal.

This is that time.

We must not be distracted by slogans. We must not be paralyzed by fear. We must organize, educate, vote, and love our communities with the fierce urgency this moment demands.

The arc of the moral universe is long — but it does not bend by itself. It bends when ordinary people choose courage over comfort, justice over convenience, and truth over power.

Let us be those people.