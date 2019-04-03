In order to appreciate the change, you got to be changed

A MESSAGE FROM OUR PUBLISHER

though they aren’t really gods at all? Yet my people have exchanged their glory for what has no value. Jeramiah 2:11 (CEB)

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

In trying to understand and appreciate what is being referred to as “Make America Great Again (MAGA)”, one would have to have lived, witnessed and been a part of what was great. ‘Great’ is the operative word.

This new weird and wonderful expression of, “We had a Black President” has and will continue to create a change because it had never been before and there are those who are trying their best to erase all evidence of it ever being and don’t want it to be anymore.

To change or to alter, modify; to vary or transform or to revolutionize; to adjust or to amend; it all involves going through something. This ultimately means something has to be put to death or brought to an end.

Who will be willing to exterminate a part of them, that they have cultivated over the years, to endure the hardships just to get along? MAGA and what they have become, they have now settled into this transformation for what they believe to be “for their own good” and nobody else.

The condition of the MAGA mind is such that “what is now” will always be.

Those of us who believe that a change has come and will be; like a bolt of lightning and a streak of white heat, things changed from pleasant dreams for some to nightmares for others with the MAGA mind set.

Can you believe it? America, the Great US of A, had a BLACK MAN for President. A seed from the fertile soil of Africa found its way to the corn fields of Kansas without the forced voyage and the need to survive the horrors of the Middle Passage, came together and conceived our first truly African American President. Boy, if that ain’t a change a chicken has lips and can do hula hoops with its new- found hips.

America, if we can accept this change then we can buckle up and clothe ourselves with this newfound change and walk in the glory of the light that has been bestowed upon us to wash out all the darkness that we use to hide our fears and prejudices with.

The old Negro hymn said it best when these words were penned: Lord, I Know I’ve Been Changed the angels in the heavens done signed my name, Lord, I know I’ve been changed. The angels in the heavens done signed my name, one of these mornings, it won’t be long, you’re gonna look for me, and I’ll be gone, the angels in the heavens done signed my name…….

Place Your Life Before God

So, here’s what I want you to do, God helping you: Take your everyday, ordinary life—your sleeping, eating, going-to-work, and walking-around life—and place it before God as an offering. Embracing what God does for you is the best thing you can do for him. Don’t become so well-adjusted to your culture that you fit into it without even thinking. Instead, fix your attention on God. You’ll be changed from the inside out. Readily recognize what he wants from you, and quickly respond to it. Unlike the culture around you, always dragging you down to its level of immaturity, God brings the best out of you, develops well-formed maturity in you. —-Romans 12:1-2 The Message

“Dear God, please let us understand that the only change that counts is the one You make. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”