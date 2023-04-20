Into each life a little rain must fall

Message From The Publisher

“The king will answer them, ‘I can guarantee this truth: Whatever you did for one of my brothers or sisters, no matter how unimportant they seemed, you did for me” MATT 25:40 GWT

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

We have just been inundated with a record setting amount of rain. As with unexpected calamities, there is an abundant amount of destruction and heartaches. As I roamed through the streets of Broward County, especially in the city of Fort Lauderdale, I’ve seen damage, intense emotional stress, with a sense of hopelessness.

To see personal properties piled up in the front of homes as if people were being evicted without probable cause is enough to make you stop, say a prayer, and count your blessings.

Personal property, on the streets in piles like they were constructed with random acts of dis-kindness with no rhyme or reason. I can only imagine the agony as families piled up beds, tables, chairs, and other furnishings, and with each piece memories slowed their steps as if they were caught in a time warp and as the threat of more rain hung in the balance, it hastens their efforts to continue.

I’ve seen devastation like this after the tornadoes destroyed parts of Dayton, Ohio; that was different when it is home and you don’t think that it can happen.

I can only imagine what the folks in Alabama, Mississippi, Kentucky, and those places that were recently hit by earthquakes and tornadoes – what they felt like.

A lot of this mistreatment could have been eliminated and corrected with voting. No matter what we’re going through in the political mis-happenings in this state, nothing hurts more than to see families, displaced by an act of nature, and selective help is given based upon the zip codes you live in.

Yes, this is true and it can be proven by seeing the slow progression of some elected official in their way of addressing the issues.

If we the people don’t realize that we need to do more for ourselves because of the personal dispositions of them that are “in charge” will treat us like second class citizens and that we are less than a second thought even before disasters hit, we are doomed to be placed on piles of rubble just like that which is on the street now.

Now, right now, our elected officials, our churches, our organizations, each one of us, we should step up and be our brothers and sisters keeper.

Can commissioners and their aids, political block captains, Homeowners association presidents, churches, go door to door to assist the needs of those in-need and let’s begin to help.

I remember during the hurricane we lost power for days. I saw neighbors frying fish and barbecuing, feeding each other if one didn’t have, and the other one did they gave, we need this Spirit now.

If we, the Westside Gazette, can help in anyway please call us at: (954) 525-1489 and let’s reach out to help each other.