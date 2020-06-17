It’s About Time

By Don Valentine and Nicole Nutting

He Said: Nicole, you know I got into Cal Berkeley on my good looks. I did not have the luxury you had to be accepted on your smarts. As well, I got into Mc George law school with my cute smile. Yet, we both know we have iguanas in South Florida smarter than me! Ergo I have to lean on you to explain to me and the readers why this Floyd civil rights movement has caused the pivotal shift to remove Confederate monuments?

She Said: You think I’m ugly, don’t you! Well, no matter what, I got by on my winning personality!

George Floyd’s murder seems to have exploded all manner the of status quo. For instance, would you ever have imagined Mitt Romney marching with the protesters in DC? How about Colin Po-well voting Democrat? That police brutality would lead society toward a giant reset riven by not just Americans but supporters around the world??

We were blessed to witness 2 Civil Rights movements within the span of our life-times, and I’m loving it! If there’s one good thing about Donald Trump, it’s that he’s brought this pimple of White Nationalism to a head. No more hiding under rocks or in the dark web for those guys. America has been energized to face them down, and that includes their pathetic statues!

He Said: No I nor your partner, think you’re ugly. That will be another article [l.o.l]! I posit the argument that it is a waste of land and resources to commemorate men that wanted nothing to do with being part of our Union. These rebels decided to leave so they could maintain Slavery. They told “the U.S. to go Kick Rocks!” Consider how many statues of Hitler are erected in Germany? To date protestors have torn down Confederate President Jefferson Davis in Richmond, Va. This includes a wide range of racist including Christopher Columbus. Nicole, you know he was not a friend to the Native Americans. ABOUT TIME!