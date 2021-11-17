James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

November 17, 2021 Carma Henry Obituaries 0

BROWN
Funeral services for the late Charles Cooper AKA GB Brown – 71 were held November 9th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Min. Scott Powell officiating.

JACKSON
Funeral services for the late Clarence “Buddy” Jackson – 78 were held November 10th at Salvation Army Chapel with Rev. Richard P. Wilson officiating.

KELLYE
Funeral services for the late Evangelist Marie Shaw-Kelly – 85 were held November 13th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Elder Lewis Moore officiating.

SOLOMON
Funeral services for the late Pearl Ruth Solomon – 88 were held November 13th at Saint John United Methodist Church with Pastor Pierre Exantus officiating.

SHIPMAN
Funeral services for the late Racheal Lorraines Gordon-Shipman -51 were held November 9th at New Hope Baptist Church with Pastor Ricky Scott officiating.

WILSON
Funeral services for the late Vonda Michelle Wilson – 56 were held November 13t at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Bishop Alberta Jones officiating

About Carma Henry 18502 Articles
Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

