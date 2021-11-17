James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

BROWN

Funeral services for the late Charles Cooper AKA GB Brown – 71 were held November 9th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Min. Scott Powell officiating.

JACKSON

Funeral services for the late Clarence “Buddy” Jackson – 78 were held November 10th at Salvation Army Chapel with Rev. Richard P. Wilson officiating.

KELLYE

Funeral services for the late Evangelist Marie Shaw-Kelly – 85 were held November 13th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Elder Lewis Moore officiating.

SOLOMON

Funeral services for the late Pearl Ruth Solomon – 88 were held November 13th at Saint John United Methodist Church with Pastor Pierre Exantus officiating.

SHIPMAN

Funeral services for the late Racheal Lorraines Gordon-Shipman -51 were held November 9th at New Hope Baptist Church with Pastor Ricky Scott officiating.