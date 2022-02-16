James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

February 16, 2022 Carma Henry Obituaries 0

BRANTLEY
Funeral services for the late Lamont Brantley – 43 were held February 12th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Pastor Johnny Boynton officiating.

FINKLIN
Funeral services for the late Dana R. Funklin – 55 were held February 12th at New Covenant Deliverance Church Overseer Pastor Dr. Lennie O. Gaskins officiating.

GRAHAM
Funeral services for the late Richard Bernard Graham – 52 were held February 12th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Dr. Jerome Symonette officiating.

LEWIS
Funeral services for the late Eddie Lewis, Jr. – 86 were held February 12th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Bishop Tony D. Mitchell officiating

 

 

POBLICK – Not Pictured
Funeral services for the late Marlene Poblick – 90.

PORTER – Not Pictured
Funeral services for the late Baby Girl Brianna Porter – 0.

SMITH
Funeral services for the late Lamont Brantley – 43 were held February 12th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Pastor Johnny Boynton officiating.

About Carma Henry 19070 Articles
Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*