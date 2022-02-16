James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

BRANTLEY

Funeral services for the late Lamont Brantley – 43 were held February 12th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Pastor Johnny Boynton officiating.

FINKLIN

Funeral services for the late Dana R. Funklin – 55 were held February 12th at New Covenant Deliverance Church Overseer Pastor Dr. Lennie O. Gaskins officiating.

GRAHAM

Funeral services for the late Richard Bernard Graham – 52 were held February 12th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Dr. Jerome Symonette officiating.

LEWIS

Funeral services for the late Eddie Lewis, Jr. – 86 were held February 12th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Bishop Tony D. Mitchell officiating

POBLICK – Not Pictured

Funeral services for the late Marlene Poblick – 90.

PORTER – Not Pictured

Funeral services for the late Baby Girl Brianna Porter – 0.