James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

BRANTLEY
Funeral services for the late Lamont Brantley – 43 were held February 12th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Pastor Johnny Boynton officiating.
FINKLIN
Funeral services for the late Dana R. Funklin – 55 were held February 12th at New Covenant Deliverance Church Overseer Pastor Dr. Lennie O. Gaskins officiating.
GRAHAM
Funeral services for the late Richard Bernard Graham – 52 were held February 12th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Dr. Jerome Symonette officiating.
LEWIS
Funeral services for the late Eddie Lewis, Jr. – 86 were held February 12th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Bishop Tony D. Mitchell officiating
POBLICK – Not Pictured
Funeral services for the late Marlene Poblick – 90.
PORTER – Not Pictured
Funeral services for the late Baby Girl Brianna Porter – 0.
SMITH
