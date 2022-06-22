James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

BORDEN
Funeral services for the Johnny Lee Borden, Sr – 61. were held June 11th at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church with Rev. Branden A. Jones, Sr. officiating

JOHNSON
Funeral services for the late Ezra F. “EJ” Johnson – 54 were held June 17th at Mt. Zion AME Church with Bishop Tony D. Mitchell officiating.

ODOMES
Funeral services for the late Alvin Od-omes – 68.

 

 

 

VALLE
Funeral services for the late Maria Ester Del Valle – 77 were held June 18th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel Pastor Frank Guzman officiating.

