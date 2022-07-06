James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

BRYANT
Funeral services for the Lawrence “Larry” Roosevelt Bryant – 43 were held July 2nd at James C. Boyd Memorial Chapel with Rev. Dr. Rosalind Osgood officiating.

CUMMINGS
Funeral services for the late Mary Lee Cummings – 85 were held June 30th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Tony D. Mitchell officiating.

FIELD
Funeral services for the Basil Field – 81 were held July 2nd at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Bishop Tony D. Mitchell officiating.

 

GIBSON
Funeral services for the late Gregory Shawn Gibson – 46 were held July 2nd at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Apostle Dr. Benefield officiating.

HAYNES
Funeral services for the Freddie Haynes 76.

