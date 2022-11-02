James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

DORSEY
Funeral services for the Edward Lee Dorsey, Sr. – 76 were held October 29th at Mount Bethel Baptist Church with Elder Jess Walker, Jr. officiating.

GRAY
Funeral services for the late Olivia Marisa Gray – 20-years old were held October 29th at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Quinton Phillips officiating.

JONES – Not Picture
Funeral services for the Robert Lee Jones – 69.

RAMSEY
Funeral services for the Roy Tucker Ramsey – 75 were held September 14th at James C. Boyd Funeral Home Chapel with Min Greg T. Ramsey officiating.

 

 

 

 

TAYLOR
Funeral services for the Leona Taylor – 75 were held October 29th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Rev. Warnell Vickers of-ficiating.

