James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

DORSEY

Funeral services for the Edward Lee Dorsey, Sr. – 76 were held October 29th at Mount Bethel Baptist Church with Elder Jess Walker, Jr. officiating.

GRAY

Funeral services for the late Olivia Marisa Gray – 20-years old were held October 29th at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Quinton Phillips officiating.

JONES – Not Picture

Funeral services for the Robert Lee Jones – 69.

RAMSEY

Funeral services for the Roy Tucker Ramsey – 75 were held September 14th at James C. Boyd Funeral Home Chapel with Min Greg T. Ramsey officiating.