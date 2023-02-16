James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

ALFRED
Funeral services for the Patrick Alfred – 32.
CUMMINGS
Funeral ser-vices for the Damian Nedron Cummings – 46 were held February 4th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Bishop Tony Mitchell officiating.
HOLLOWAY
Funeral services for the Robert Lee “Boo” Holloway – 79 were held February 4th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Cha-pel with Pastor J. Symonette officiating.
MOSBY
Funeral services for the late Martha Mosby – 82 were held February 11th at National Church of God with Bishop JR Thompson.
THURSTON
Funeral services for the Omar Larry Thurston – 37 were held February 19th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Bishop Tony Mitchell officiating.
