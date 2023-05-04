James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

May 4, 2023

ALTIERI
Funeral services for the late Flore Delivrance Altieri – 89 were held April 29th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Pastor John Wesley officiating.

 

 

 

 

JACKSON
Funeral services for the late KaCee D. Odomes Jackson – 41 were held April 29th at Mount Bethel Baptist Church with Bishop C.E. Glover officiating.

 

 

 

 

MCCLURE
Funeral services for the late Rev. Donna Yulinda McClure – 68 were held James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Rev. Theresa Thomas officiating.

 

 

PARCHMENT
Funeral services for the late Aston Junior “Beris” Parchment – 65 were held April 29th at James C. Boyd Funeral Home Chapel with Elder Tommy Phillips, Sr. officiating.

