James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

October 11, 2024 Carma Henry Obituaries 0

Eliamise D. Alexis – 64    Funeral service was held October 5th at Faith Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Arnold Simon officiating.

 

Leona St Jean – 69    Funeral service was held Sinai Seventh-Day Adventist Church with Dr. Nicholas Louis officiating.

 

Pricilla Mary- Ann Thomas – 53  Funeral services was held October 4th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel.

 

Pastor Mary A. Austin – 85 Funeral Services was held September 28th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Pastor Patricia Flourney officiating.

 

Annie Mae Boyd – 81 Funeral Services was held September 28th at Mount Nebo Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Jack Davis, Jr. officiating.

About Carma Henry 26104 Articles
Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*