James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

December 2, 2024 Carma Henry Obituaries 0

Rutha W. Harrison – 82   Funeral service was held November 23rd at Redeeming Word Christian Center International with Rev. James Touchstone officiating.

 

Frank Clifton Hughes, Jr. – 69    Funeral service was held November 25th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Rev. Jimmy English officiating.

 

Junior Lee Royster, Sr.  Funeral service was held November November 23rd at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Bishop Tony D. Mitchell officiating.

 

Demetrius Donald William 55  Funeral service was held November in Williston, South Carolina.

 

Derek Hugh Williams, Sr. – 59    Funeral service was held November 23rd at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Bishop Tony D. Mitchell officiating.

 

Nakisha  Williams – 44  Funeral service was held November 23rd at Faith & Grace Supernatural Church of Deliverance with Bishop Jody Williams officiating.

About Carma Henry 26495 Articles
Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*