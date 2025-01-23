James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

January 23, 2025 Carma Henry Obituaries 0

The Week of Janaury 16, 2025

Judith Ann Kent – 70 Funeral Servicewas held January 8that James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Brother Reginald Lewis officiating.

 

Lula Roland – 71 Funeral Service was held January 11th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Rev. Ernest King officiating.

 

Davida Lanae Sewell – 37 Funeral Service was held January 11th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Rev. Joyce Wright officiating.

 

The Week of Janaury 23, 2025

 

Nina Simone Davis – 60  Funeral service was held January 18th  at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Rev. Joyce Wright officiating.

 

Carolyn Evans Edwards – 76    Funeral service was held January 18th   at  James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Elder Noel Sterling officiating.

 

Nan Gurdyal – 75     Funeral service was held January 17th at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, New Hyde Park, NY.

 

Maggie May Lewis – 84     Funeral service was held January 18th   at  James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Brother Marvin Davis officiating.

 

Glenda Jackson Patterson – 85     Funeral service was held January 18th   at  James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel Bishop Tony Mitchell officiating.

 

About Carma Henry 26908 Articles
Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*