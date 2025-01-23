James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

The Week of Janaury 16, 2025
Judith Ann Kent – 70 Funeral Servicewas held January 8that James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Brother Reginald Lewis officiating.
Lula Roland – 71 Funeral Service was held January 11th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Rev. Ernest King officiating.
Davida Lanae Sewell – 37 Funeral Service was held January 11th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Rev. Joyce Wright officiating.
The Week of Janaury 23, 2025
Nina Simone Davis – 60 Funeral service was held January 18th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Rev. Joyce Wright officiating.
Carolyn Evans Edwards – 76 Funeral service was held January 18th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Elder Noel Sterling officiating.
Nan Gurdyal – 75 Funeral service was held January 17th at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, New Hyde Park, NY.
Maggie May Lewis – 84 Funeral service was held January 18th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Brother Marvin Davis officiating.
Glenda Jackson Patterson – 85 Funeral service was held January 18th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel Bishop Tony Mitchell officiating.
Be the first to comment