James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

    Minister Rhonda Levon Armstrong – 69    Funeral service was held February 8th at James C. Boyd Funeral Home with Rev. Joyce D. Wright officiating.

     

    Sandra “Bae Bae” Jones – 71  Funeral service was held February 8th at New Covenant Deliverance Cathedral with Rev. Jerry Freeman officiating.

     

     

    Cherly Lynn Stanley – 68     Funeral service was held February 8th at Shaw Temple A.M.E. Zion Church with Pastor Calvin Harrison officiating.

     

    Derrick Robert Thompson, Sr. – 80    Funeral service was held February 5th at James C. Boyd Funeral Home with Pastor Leonard Newton officiating.

     

    Leon Harry Washington – 67..

