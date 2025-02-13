James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

Advertisement

Minister Rhonda Levon Armstrong – 69 Funeral service was held February 8th at James C. Boyd Funeral Home with Rev. Joyce D. Wright officiating.

Sandra “Bae Bae” Jones – 71 Funeral service was held February 8th at New Covenant Deliverance Cathedral with Rev. Jerry Freeman officiating.

Cherly Lynn Stanley – 68 Funeral service was held February 8th at Shaw Temple A.M.E. Zion Church with Pastor Calvin Harrison officiating.

Derrick Robert Thompson, Sr. – 80 Funeral service was held February 5th at James C. Boyd Funeral Home with Pastor Leonard Newton officiating.