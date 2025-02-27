Close Menu
    Advertise With Us
    Obituaries

    James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

    1 Min Read6 Views
    Advertisement

    Eugene E. Foreman, Sr. – 86  Funeral service was held February 22nd at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Elder Michael Addison officiating.

     

    Viola Hunt – 74    Funeral service was held February 19th at James C. Boyd Funeral Home.

     

    Chiara Marissa Gurley – 46    Funeral service was held February 22nd at Triumph The Church and Kingdom of God In Christ with Pastor Levornia Franklin officiating.

     

    Alberta Williams – 83    Funeral service was held February 22nd  at James C. Boyd Funeral Home with Mr Bishop Tony Mitchell officiating.

    Share.

    Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

    Related Posts