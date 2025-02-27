James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

Advertisement

Eugene E. Foreman, Sr. – 86 Funeral service was held February 22nd at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Elder Michael Addison officiating.

Viola Hunt – 74 Funeral service was held February 19th at James C. Boyd Funeral Home.

Chiara Marissa Gurley – 46 Funeral service was held February 22nd at Triumph The Church and Kingdom of God In Christ with Pastor Levornia Franklin officiating.