James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

Advertisement
Eugene E. Foreman, Sr. – 86 Funeral service was held February 22nd at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Elder Michael Addison officiating.
Viola Hunt – 74 Funeral service was held February 19th at James C. Boyd Funeral Home.
Chiara Marissa Gurley – 46 Funeral service was held February 22nd at Triumph The Church and Kingdom of God In Christ with Pastor Levornia Franklin officiating.
Alberta Williams – 83 Funeral service was held February 22nd at James C. Boyd Funeral Home with Mr Bishop Tony Mitchell officiating.