Close Menu
    Advertise With Us
    Obituaries

    James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

    1 Min Read5 Views
    Advertisement

    Archie Brown, Jr. – 92   Funeral service was held March 22nd at Brown’s Tempel FBH Church  with Apostle Ral Waltoer officiating.

     

    Shelia Gwenay Claye – 63  Funeral service was held March 20th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Pastor Pierre Exantus officiating.

     

    Doris Dean Harris -87    Funeral service was held March 22nd   at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Bishop Tony Mitchell officiating.

     

    Darryl L. Jackson -64   Funeral service was held March 22nd at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Bishop Tony D. Mitchell officiating.

     

    Mamie Lou “Bug” Mincey Mincey- 90  Funeral service was held March 8th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Bishop Tony Mitchell officiating.

     

    Elvita Dorval Pierre – 73  Funeral service was held March 22nd at St. Clement Catholic Church with Rev. Patrick Charles officiating.

     

    Fred Oscar Ruthledge III – 43    Funeral service was held March 22nd   at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Rev. Dr. Michael Rutledge  officiating.

     

     

    Patrick L. Smith – 51  Funeral service was held March 22nd at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel.

    Share.

    Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

    Related Posts