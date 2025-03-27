James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

Advertisement

Archie Brown, Jr. – 92 Funeral service was held March 22nd at Brown’s Tempel FBH Church with Apostle Ral Waltoer officiating.

Shelia Gwenay Claye – 63 Funeral service was held March 20th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Pastor Pierre Exantus officiating.

Doris Dean Harris -87 Funeral service was held March 22nd at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Bishop Tony Mitchell officiating.

Darryl L. Jackson -64 Funeral service was held March 22nd at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Bishop Tony D. Mitchell officiating.

Mamie Lou “Bug” Mincey Mincey- 90 Funeral service was held March 8th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Bishop Tony Mitchell officiating.

Elvita Dorval Pierre – 73 Funeral service was held March 22nd at St. Clement Catholic Church with Rev. Patrick Charles officiating.

Fred Oscar Ruthledge III – 43 Funeral service was held March 22nd at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Rev. Dr. Michael Rutledge officiating.