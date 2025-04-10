James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

Close Menu
    Marie Pauline Colas  71 – Funeral Service was held March 29th at  Renaissance Evangelical Baptist Church with Rev. Arnold Simon officiating.

     

    Dr. Sybil Veronica French 87  March 29th at New Life Fellowship Center with Bishop Philbert Hilliman officiating.

     

    Geraldine Roach Fulcher – 77 Funeral Service was held March 29th at James C. Boyd Memorial Chapel with Pastor Ricky Scott officiating.

     

    Willie James Smith  – 74 Funeral Service at James C. Boyd’s Memo’s Memorial Chapel.

     

    Marguerite Thomas Vibert – 78 Funeral Service was held March 31st at Bethlehem Haitian Seventh-Day Adventist Church with Pastor Laurent officiating.

     

    Janice Hall – 72  Funeral service was held April 5th at James C. Boyd’s Memo’s Memorial Chapel.

     

    Not Picture – Rose Lennell Harley – 72.

     

    Shirley Marie Smith – 62  Direct Burial April 5th at Forest Lawn Memorial Garden Central

     

