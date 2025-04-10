James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

Advertisement

Marie Pauline Colas 71 – Funeral Service was held March 29th at Renaissance Evangelical Baptist Church with Rev. Arnold Simon officiating.

Dr. Sybil Veronica French 87 March 29th at New Life Fellowship Center with Bishop Philbert Hilliman officiating.

Geraldine Roach Fulcher – 77 Funeral Service was held March 29th at James C. Boyd Memorial Chapel with Pastor Ricky Scott officiating.

Willie James Smith – 74 Funeral Service at James C. Boyd’s Memo’s Memorial Chapel.

Marguerite Thomas Vibert – 78 Funeral Service was held March 31st at Bethlehem Haitian Seventh-Day Adventist Church with Pastor Laurent officiating.

Janice Hall – 72 Funeral service was held April 5th at James C. Boyd’s Memo’s Memorial Chapel.

Not Picture – Rose Lennell Harley – 72.