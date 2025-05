Advertisement

Marjorie Elaine Burton – 90 Funeral services was held April 28th at James C. Boyd Memorial Chapel with Rev. Amos Farquharson officiating.

Charite Etienne – 98 Funeral service was held April 25th at Shekina Seventh-day Adventist Church wth Pastor Arnold Beauvais officiating.

Lureatha Robinson-Young – 47 Funeral service was held April 26 at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Pastor Anthony Burrell officiating.