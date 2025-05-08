Close Menu
    James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

    Debbie Ann Jones – 70  Funeral services was held May 3rd   at James C. Boyd Memorial Chapel with Bishop Hurricane Johnson officiating.

     

    Lillie Mae Roberts-Knight – 56    Funeral service was held May 2nd at New Mount Olive Baptist Church with Pastor Freddie Smith officiating.

     

    Betty Jo McIntyre – 66    Funeral service was held May 3rd at United House of Prayer For All with Pastor Larue Green, Jr officiating.

     

    Joel Monroe, Jr. – 89   Funeral services was held May 3rd   at The Calvary Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Victor Robinson officiating.

     

    Otis Lee Rice – 69     Funeral service was held May 2nd at New Mount Olive Baptist Church with Bishop Tony D. Mitchell officiating.

     

    Deaconess Earlene J. Washington – 91     Funeral service was held May 3rd at Mount Nebo Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Danny L. McKenzie, Sr officiating.

     

    Essie Mae Willis – 75     Funeral service was held May 3rd at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Mr. Patterson Thompson officiating.

