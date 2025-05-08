James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

Advertisement

Debbie Ann Jones – 70 Funeral services was held May 3rd at James C. Boyd Memorial Chapel with Bishop Hurricane Johnson officiating.

Lillie Mae Roberts-Knight – 56 Funeral service was held May 2nd at New Mount Olive Baptist Church with Pastor Freddie Smith officiating.

Betty Jo McIntyre – 66 Funeral service was held May 3rd at United House of Prayer For All with Pastor Larue Green, Jr officiating.

Joel Monroe, Jr. – 89 Funeral services was held May 3rd at The Calvary Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Victor Robinson officiating.

Otis Lee Rice – 69 Funeral service was held May 2nd at New Mount Olive Baptist Church with Bishop Tony D. Mitchell officiating.

Deaconess Earlene J. Washington – 91 Funeral service was held May 3rd at Mount Nebo Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Danny L. McKenzie, Sr officiating.