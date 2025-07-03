Close Menu
    Advertise With Us
    Obituaries

    James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

    2 Mins Read1 Views
    Advertisement

    Not Pictured – Patricia Ann Burns- 69  Funeral services was held July 5 at Lighthouse Worship Center Church.

     

    Not Pictured -Jean Max Dupoux  – 78  Funeral service was held July 7th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel.

     

    Not Pictured -Johnnie Fluellen, Jr., – 90  Funeral services will be held  July 12th  at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel.

     

    Not Pictured -Roschell Jerome Franklin, Jr – 91 Funeral service will be held July 5th at First Baptist Piney Grove.

     

    Not Pictured -Carolyn Denise Freen – 72.

     

    Not Pictured — Freddie Lee Griffin – 74.

     

    Eunice Tillman Hawthorne  – 82 Funeral service was held June 27th at First Baptist Church Piney Grove.

     

    Not Pictured -Tiffany Lushet Barber-Jackson – 54  Funeral service will be held July 5th at New Birth House of Prayer For All People.

     

    Not Pictured -Cornelius Jesse Johnson, Jr. – 31   Funeral services will be held July 12th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel.

     

    Ramona Stephanie Johnston – 86  Funeral service was held June 29th at Chateau Mar Golf Resort.

     

    Not Pictured – Johnnie Mae Lee – 84.

     

    Not Pictured – Ronald Litchmore – 77  Funeral service will be held  July 6 at Redeemer Lutheran Church.

     

    Not Pictured – Min. Maureen McFarlane – 56  Funeral services was held July 5th at Emmanuel Apostolic Church.

     

    Amos Roper – 82 Funeral service will be held in Clyo, GA.

     

    Sebastian Maurice “Offramp” Spencer – 56 Funeral service was held June 27th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel.

     

    Not Pictured – Marteen Swans – 89  Funeral service was held June 28th  at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel.

     

    Not Pictured – Vivian B. Washington Funeral services will be held July 25th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel

     

    Share.

    Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

    Related Posts