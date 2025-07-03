James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

Advertisement

Not Pictured – Patricia Ann Burns- 69 Funeral services was held July 5 at Lighthouse Worship Center Church.

Not Pictured -Jean Max Dupoux – 78 Funeral service was held July 7th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel.

Not Pictured -Johnnie Fluellen, Jr., – 90 Funeral services will be held July 12th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel.

Not Pictured -Roschell Jerome Franklin, Jr – 91 Funeral service will be held July 5th at First Baptist Piney Grove.

Not Pictured -Carolyn Denise Freen – 72.

Not Pictured — Freddie Lee Griffin – 74.

Eunice Tillman Hawthorne – 82 Funeral service was held June 27th at First Baptist Church Piney Grove.

Not Pictured -Tiffany Lushet Barber-Jackson – 54 Funeral service will be held July 5th at New Birth House of Prayer For All People.

Not Pictured -Cornelius Jesse Johnson, Jr. – 31 Funeral services will be held July 12th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel.

Ramona Stephanie Johnston – 86 Funeral service was held June 29th at Chateau Mar Golf Resort.

Not Pictured – Johnnie Mae Lee – 84.

Not Pictured – Ronald Litchmore – 77 Funeral service will be held July 6 at Redeemer Lutheran Church.

Not Pictured – Min. Maureen McFarlane – 56 Funeral services was held July 5th at Emmanuel Apostolic Church.

Amos Roper – 82 Funeral service will be held in Clyo, GA.

Sebastian Maurice “Offramp” Spencer – 56 Funeral service was held June 27th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel.

Not Pictured – Marteen Swans – 89 Funeral service was held June 28th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel.

Not Pictured – Vivian B. Washington Funeral services will be held July 25th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel