James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

Andriel Anderson – 28 Funeral service will be held August 9th at Berean Church of God.

Keiosha Anderson – 26 Funeral service will be held August 9th at Berean Church of God.

Princess Kiaora Beckford – 3 Funeral service will be held August 9th at Berean Church of God.

Baby Boy Kyriq Beckford – 10 months Funeral service will be held August 9th at Berean Church of God.

Larry Boynton – Funeral service was held July 22nd at James C. Funeral Home.

Gloria Jean Clay – 76 Funeral service was held July 26 at James C. Boyd Memorial Chaple with Pastor Kenneth Gosier officiating.

Not Pictured – Alex O’Connor Griffin – 57.

Baby Boy Leonidas Hanniford 4 months – old Funeral service will be held August 9th at Berean Church of God.

Vernell Hilton – 88 Funeral service were held July 26 at James C. Boyd Funeral Home with Bishop Tony D. Mitchell officiating.

Yasmine Johnson – 65 Funeral service was held July 31 at James C. Boyd Funeral Home Chapel.

Mallorie Ann Jones Funeral service was held August 1st at The Highway Church of Apostle Faith

Andre Wallace – Funeral service was held August 3rd at James C. Boyd Funeral Home Chape.