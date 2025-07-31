James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

Close Menu
    Andriel Anderson – 28  Funeral service will be held August 9th at Berean Church of God.

     

    Keiosha Anderson – 26 Funeral service will be held August 9th at Berean Church of God.

     

    Princess Kiaora Beckford – 3 Funeral service will be held August 9th at Berean Church of God.

     

    Baby Boy Kyriq Beckford – 10 months Funeral service will be held August 9th at Berean Church of God.

     

    Larry Boynton – Funeral service was  held July 22nd at James C. Funeral Home.

     

    Gloria Jean Clay – 76   Funeral service was held  July 26 at James C. Boyd Memorial Chaple with Pastor Kenneth Gosier officiating.

    Not Pictured –  Alex O’Connor Griffin – 57.

     

    Baby Boy Leonidas Hanniford 4 months – old Funeral service  will be held August 9th at Berean Church of God.

     

    Vernell Hilton88 Funeral service were held July 26 at James C. Boyd Funeral Home with Bishop Tony D. Mitchell officiating.

     

    Yasmine Johnson65  Funeral service was held July 31 at James C. Boyd Funeral Home Chapel.

     

    Mallorie Ann Jones  Funeral service was held August 1st at The Highway Church of Apostle Faith

     

    Andre Wallace – Funeral service was held August 3rd at James C. Boyd Funeral Home Chape.

     

    Mother Leedell Wimbush – 82 Funeral service was held August 2nd at New Life Church of God In Christ.

