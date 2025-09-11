James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

Close Menu
    Garnett Peterson Edwards – 74   Funeral Service was  held September 15th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial

    Chapel.

     

    Permen Jones, Sr – 78  Funeral service  was held September 8th at Lighthouse Worship Center (C.O.G.I.C.) with Rev. Jo Branch officiating.

     

    Richard Merchant – 72   Funeral service was held September 6 at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Apostle Dr. Sharon Bennett officiating.

     

    Not Pictured – Earnestine Prichett – 58 .

     

    Rosa Mae Reaves – 68  Funeral service will be held September 13that James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel.

