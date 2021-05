BURNS

Funeral services for the late Edna Leona Burns – 78 were held May 21st at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel.

CRUM

Funeral services for the late Sister Minnie Crum – 90 were held May 22nd at Mount Bethel Baptist Church with Dr. C.E. Glover officiating.

VICKERS

Funeral services for the late Joyce Vickers – 89 were held May 22nd at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Pastor Ronald Brown officiating.