James C. Boyd Funeral Services

Helen Marie Arnold – 81  Funeral Service was held November 9th at James C. Boyd Memorial Chapel with Bishop Alfred Lorenzo Ferguson officiating.

 

Christopher Shanard Davis – 42 Funeral Service as held November 9th at James C. Boyd Memorial Chapel with Rev. Jennifer Reynolds officiating.

 

Zina Boyd-Jones – 61 Funeral Service was held November 11 at Lighthouse Center Church with Bishop Tony Mitchell officiating.

 

Evangelist Pauline Pinkey Lillie – 83 Funeral Service was as held November 9th at James C. Boyd Memorial Chapel with Pastor Kevin Brown officiating.

 

Alvin Ernest Walker, Sr., – 85 Funeral Service was held  November 9th at James C. Boyd Memorial Chapel with Pastor Dr. W.M. Ramsey officiating.

 

Not Pictured – Joanne Renee “Red Rock” Dixon – 64  Funeral service was held November 16th  at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel.

 

Not Pictured – Lashunda Lovelace – 47.

 

Gregory Lamar Moody – 56  Funeral service was held November 16th at Lifeline Christian Fellowship, Inc. with Elder Allen Grice officiating.

 

Will Sullivan, Jr. – 76   Funeral service was held November 16th at Kingdom Hall with Brother Vincent Harrell officiating.

 

Pearcy Mae Williams – 89   Funeral service was held November 16th at First Baptist Church Piney Grove with Dr. Andrew L. Williams, Sr officiating.

