James C. Boyd Funeral Services

Helen Marie Arnold – 81 Funeral Service was held November 9th at James C. Boyd Memorial Chapel with Bishop Alfred Lorenzo Ferguson officiating.
Christopher Shanard Davis – 42 Funeral Service as held November 9th at James C. Boyd Memorial Chapel with Rev. Jennifer Reynolds officiating.
Zina Boyd-Jones – 61 Funeral Service was held November 11 at Lighthouse Center Church with Bishop Tony Mitchell officiating.
Evangelist Pauline Pinkey Lillie – 83 Funeral Service was as held November 9th at James C. Boyd Memorial Chapel with Pastor Kevin Brown officiating.
Alvin Ernest Walker, Sr., – 85 Funeral Service was held November 9th at James C. Boyd Memorial Chapel with Pastor Dr. W.M. Ramsey officiating.
Not Pictured – Joanne Renee “Red Rock” Dixon – 64 Funeral service was held November 16th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel.
Not Pictured – Lashunda Lovelace – 47.
Gregory Lamar Moody – 56 Funeral service was held November 16th at Lifeline Christian Fellowship, Inc. with Elder Allen Grice officiating.
Will Sullivan, Jr. – 76 Funeral service was held November 16th at Kingdom Hall with Brother Vincent Harrell officiating.
Pearcy Mae Williams – 89 Funeral service was held November 16th at First Baptist Church Piney Grove with Dr. Andrew L. Williams, Sr officiating.
