James C. Boyd Funeral Services

Helen Marie Arnold – 81 Funeral Service was held November 9th at James C. Boyd Memorial Chapel with Bishop Alfred Lorenzo Ferguson officiating.

Christopher Shanard Davis – 4 2 Funeral Service as held November 9th at James C. Boyd Memorial Chapel with Rev. Jennifer Reynolds officiating.

Zina Boyd-Jones – 61 Funeral Service was held November 11 at Lighthouse Center Church with Bishop Tony Mitchell officiating.

Evangelist Pauline Pinkey Lillie – 83 Funeral Service was as held November 9th at James C. Boyd Memorial Chapel with Pastor Kevin Brown officiating.

Alvin Ernest Walker, Sr., – 85 Funeral Service was held November 9th at James C. Boyd Memorial Chapel with Pastor Dr. W.M. Ramsey officiating.

Not Pictured – Joanne Renee “Red Rock” Dixon – 64 Funeral service was held November 16th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel.

Not Pictured – Lashunda Lovelace – 47.

Gregory Lamar Moody – 56 Funeral service was held November 16th at Lifeline Christian Fellowship, Inc. with Elder Allen Grice officiating.

Will Sullivan, Jr. – 76 Funeral service was held November 16th at Kingdom Hall with Brother Vincent Harrell officiating.