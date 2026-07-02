James C. Boyd Funeral Services

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Clarence Calloway – 64 Homegoing Celebration was held June 27th at Bibleway Temple Ministries with Elder Tavaris Dublin officiating.

Sister Louise Kirkland Carter – 89 Homegoing Celebration was held June 27th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Elder Michael Penwood, officiating.

Mamie Brownlee O’Shon – 94 Homegoing Celebration was held June 26 at Harris Chapel with Bishop Jason Brownlee officiating.

Irene (Miller) Quinn Rufus – 86 Celebration Of Life was held June 27th at New Mount Oliver Baptist Church with Pastor Wayne Lomax officiating.

Byron A.E. Smith – 55 Celebration Of Life was held June 27th at James C. Boyd Funeral Home.