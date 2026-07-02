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    James C. Boyd Funeral Services

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    Clarence Calloway – 64  Homegoing Celebration was held June 27th at Bibleway Temple Ministries with Elder Tavaris Dublin officiating.

    Sister Louise Kirkland Carter – 89  Homegoing Celebration  was held June 27th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Elder Michael Penwood, officiating.

    Mamie Brownlee O’Shon – 94 Homegoing Celebration was held June 26 at Harris Chapel with Bishop Jason Brownlee officiating.

    Irene (Miller) Quinn Rufus – 86  Celebration Of Life was held June 27th at New Mount Oliver Baptist Church with Pastor Wayne Lomax officiating.

    Byron A.E. Smith – 55 Celebration Of Life was held June 27th  at James C. Boyd Funeral Home.

    Donna Williams Whiteside – 67 Celebration Of Life was held June 27th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Bishop Tony D. Mitchell officiating.

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    Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

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