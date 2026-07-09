James Freeman Jr., Educator, Outdoorsman, and Family Man, Remembered

Advertisement

The Westside Gazette joins family, friends, former students, and the community in mourning the passing of James Freeman Jr., who peacefully departed this life on July 6, 2026, at the age of 79.

Born on November 2, 1946, in Waynesboro, Georgia, to the late James Freeman Sr. and Jessie Bell Freeman, James lived a life defined by faith, family, education, and an enduring love for the outdoors. He accepted Christ at an early age and remained a faithful member of New Mount Olive Baptist Church throughout his life.

After moving to Fort Lauderdale, James graduated from Dillard High School with the Class of 1964 before attending Florida A&M University, where he earned both a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education and a master’s degree in Guidance and Curriculum. It was at FAMU that he met the love of his life, Barbara, beginning a marriage that would be blessed with two daughters, Joi and Apryl.

James devoted his professional life to Broward County Public Schools, serving as both an educator and guidance counselor. Over the years, he inspired and mentored generations of students, earning the respect of colleagues, parents, and countless young people whose lives were forever changed by his wisdom, patience, and genuine concern.

Away from the classroom, James was what many affectionately called “a man’s man.” A true outdoorsman and country boy at heart, he found his greatest joy hunting, fishing, and working the land. He even grew rice in his own backyard, a reflection of his deep appreciation for self-sufficiency and the simple pleasures of country living. Family and friends also knew him as an excellent cook who delighted in preparing traditional Southern wild game dishes, including raccoon, and sharing hearty meals that brought loved ones together.

James also treasured fellowship with his lifelong friends as a proud member of the Old Timers, a close-knit circle of men of Bahamian descent who gathered every other Sunday to enjoy one another’s company. Their meetings were filled with storytelling, laughter, friendly banter, a few well-timed jokes, and the sharing of libations, a cherished tradition that celebrated brotherhood, heritage, and enduring friendships. For James, those gatherings were more than social occasions; they were a reminder of the bonds that sustain a community across generations.

Though he embraced a successful career in education, James never lost touch with his rural roots. His quiet strength, practical wisdom, love of nature, and willingness to lend a helping hand made him a cherished friend and role model to many.

He was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Joi.

He leaves to cherish his memory his devoted wife, Barbara; daughter, Apryl; brother, Bernard (Regina); nieces and nephews Marqueta, Jeanne, John, Eddie, and Delwynn (Kiara); along with a host of extended family members, former students, colleagues, church members, and friends in both Georgia and Florida who will forever treasure his memory.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at New Mount Olive Baptist Church.

James Freeman Jr. leaves behind a legacy of education, integrity, faith, fellowship, and an unwavering love for family and the outdoors. Whether he was guiding a student, casting a fishing line, tending his backyard garden, sharing a home-cooked meal, or laughing with the Old Timers, he lived with authenticity and purpose. His life was one well lived, and his legacy will continue to inspire all who had the privilege of knowing him.