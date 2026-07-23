‘Test Your Bible Knowledge’

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Bible Trivia

When we talk about evangelism the Book Of Acts are vital measures we must take. Evangelism is the only way to spread the message about the Gospel Of Jesus. Led by the Holy Spirit you will make disciples of Christ. Today’s trivia is based on the Book Of Acts.

1)What chapter in the Book Of Acts does the Holy Ghost comes on the scene?

2)Who is the Author of the Book Of Acts?

3)How many women are mentioned by name in the Book Of Acts?

4)Who was Paul’s running partner in the Book Of Acts?

5)Name an area/city that Peter visited?

6)Which deacon was martyred in the Book Of Acts?

7)In the Book Of Acts did the Apostles have the power to bring the dead back to life? T or F

8) Fill in the blank: The spirit is indeed willing ……… is weak.

Answers: 1) chapter 2; 2) Dr Luke; 3) 7 – Mary, mother of Jesus; Priscilla; Lydia; Dorcas; Damaris; Rhoda; Mary, the mother of John Mark. 4) Barnabas; 5) Caesarea; 6) Stephen; 7) Yes, Acts 9:36-42 & Acts 20:7-12; 8) But the flesh