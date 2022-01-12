January 6th Organized Insurgency and Growing Larger Everyday

By Roger Caldwell

In 2022, Democracy in America is in crisis, and who is really a patriot? On January 6, 2021, there was an as-sault on the U. S. Capitol, and there is no agreement on what to call what happened. The Republicans are calling the event, “a riot that got out of control.” The Democrats are calling the event, “an attempted coup or insurrection,” and this must never happen again.

“The first anniversary of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 will no doubt bring plenty of commentary and analysis on the shocking moment, when we and the world saw that the United States, too, is a fragile democracy, as vulnerable to demagoguery and the exploitation of populist sentiment as anywhere else in the world,” says the Catholic News Service.

America may not know what to call Jan. 6, but the incident was violent, bloody, people died, and this was the day, there was a transfer of power with the counting and ratifying of votes. There should be an agreement by all Americans, and by everyone in Congress, that the event broke laws, it was wrong, and everyone who participated in the event must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“Yet one year later, even while a House committee continues its investigation of the storming of the Capitol and various rioters on that day are prosecuted and sentenced, the degree to which our elected officials feel any sense of urgency in mounting a response – or even to provide an account of – the events of Jan. 6 has become a largely partisan position,” says the Catholic News Service.

There is something wrong in America, when the ex-president of America lied every day, and now there is a bigger lie that he won the election, and people in the Republican Party are silent. Not only are they silent about the big lie, but they are also silent about the insurrection on Jan. 6.

As more Republicans and conservatives support the “Big Lie,” Trump becomes more powerful, and more Americans think the government needs to be overturned. Many believe that there should be another civil war because there is a major power shift in the country. More people in the country are people of color, and many Republicans are having problems sleeping at night.

In states all around the country the Republicans and governors are trying to purge the voting poll lists and make it harder to vote. This battle is just starting, and the Republicans will eventually lose the war.

America is not going back, but it is going forward, and the youth will change the country. The youth has always made the changes in America, and they will make the changes again.

As more youth are voted into office, and more youth will be activating in and outside the system, people will start listening. There will always be more young people than old folks, and soon they will ensure that Democracy works and is functional.

The mass media and the Black media are telling only one side of the story, because there are many young organizations that are supporting election reform and voter rights. It is incumbent that the youth make it easier to vote, with standardize election rules, more mail in ballots, and easier to register to vote.

Even though there was an attempted coup, and it appears to be growing, Democracy in America is strong, and it is getting stronger. The battle for the soul of America has started, and it is time to speak up, and tell the truth.

“They need to be held accountable, and that includes anyone who helped organize the event – all the way to the former president. Trump and the rest of those guys should be in jail more than the rioters,” says Democratic voter Stafford Keels.