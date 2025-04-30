JMC Students attend HBCU Digital Media Collaborative Conference

Advertisement

By Shaun White

(Source: HBCUNews)

Five journalism and mass communications students attended a two-day conference in Atlanta focused on empowering the next generation of HBCU journalists by providing access to industry leaders, hands-on training and groundbreaking discussions on the future of media.

“The conference opened my eyes to the real grind behind the scenes in this field. It was a wake-up call in the best way possible, a reminder of how much dedication it’ll take to truly stand out,” said Kyla Chandler, a junior.

Chandler also stated. “Now more than ever, I’m motivated to lock in, sharpen my skills and start building the creative future I envision.”

The conference was designed to strengthen student-run campus newspapers by helping student journalists effectively engage with their communities on and off campus, navigate college administrations that either support or hinder student voices, develop strong leadership skills and produce high-quality journalism that reflects diversity, especially voices from marginalized communities, which speaks to the very essence of Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

With the tools and strategies shared at the event, students, particularly those working in multimedia; are better equipped to succeed in journalism careers, grow their campus media organizations and amplify underrepresented voices in today’s evolving media landscape.

Students participated in writing workshops and discussion panels featuring renowned authors and journalists. Sessions covered topics such as “The Need for Young Black Journalists,” “How Can Your Campus News Serve the Community,” “Journalism That Moves the Culture: Business, Sports and Politics Through a Digital Lens,” “Internships Workshop” and “What Are We Looking for in Hiring Emerging Talent.”

The conference also included lightning rounds, where professionals offered quick insights into their respective fields.

“It was one of the best experiences I’ve ever been a part of. Meeting so many high-caliber professionals in the field I want to enter was life-changing. I’m more encouraged than ever to go after my dreams.” said Austin Lewis, a senior.

Digital Conference host, panelist and attendees take a group photo to wrap of the two-day conference.

The workshops gave attendees hands-on experience and the chance to connect with journalists from major media outlets, including Ali Jackson-Jolley, assistant managing editor of Forbes BLK; Theodore “Ted” Kim, director of newsroom career programs at The New York Times; Shirley Carswell, director of the Dow Jones News Fund; and Gary Green, executive director of the Student Press Law Center; just to name a few.

Sophomore Grace Thomas; juniors Kyla Chandler and Lynbyrd Massey Jr.; and seniors Austin Lewis and Daryl Green attended the conference to build connections, sharpen their skills and network with students from other HBCUs. They were accompanied by their advisor, Kareem McMichael.

The conference kicked off with a keynote address by Ron Nixon, Director of the Associated Press Local Investigative Reporting Program. Nixon set the tone by