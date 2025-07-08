Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Foundation Receives $100,000 Impact Grant from Hyundai Hope on Wheels®

Advertisement

HOLLYWOOD, FL.– Thanks to Hyundai Hope on Wheels®, Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Foundation was awarded a $100,000 Impact Grant to fund pediatric cancer care and support.

The emotional Hyundai Hope on Wheels ceremony at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital was attended by patients, Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Foundation, Hyundai leadership local Hyundai dealers, Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital staff, led by CEO Caitlin Stella, and pediatric hematologist/oncologist Haneen Abdella, MD, who received a Hope On Wheels lab coat.

“We cherish the long-standing relationship we have with Hyundai Hope on Wheels,” said Kelley Morris, MHA, President and CEO of the Memorial and Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Foundations. “Their philanthropic investment in the care and support of our most vulnerable patients is extraordinary. Every dollar brings us closer to healing, hope and a brighter future for our patients and their families.”

Following the ceremony, patients and their families moved outside for the traditional Handprint Ceremony, where they dipped their hands in colorful paint and placed their handprint on the Hyundai Hope on Wheels vehicle. Dr. Abdella then invited them to add their handprints to her new white Hope on Wheels lab coat. Each painted handprint symbolizes the strength, stories and hope these young warriors carry with them on their journey toward a cancer-free future for all children.

“We are grateful to receive this Hyundai Hope on Wheels Impact Award and thank them for over 18 years of standing with our patients and families in helping us to advance new treatments and improve outcomes for children battling cancer here in South Florida,” said Stella. “This is for our kids who inspire us everyday with their bravery, courage and strength.”

More than 15,000 children are diagnosed with cancer each year 43 children are diagnosed with cancer every day.

“Hyundai Hope on Wheels is honored to support esteemed hospitals and institutions such as the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital to fund and foster innovation and medical advancements for pediatric cancer patients,” states John Guastaferro, executive director, Hyundai Hope on Wheels. “We are grateful for the unwavering dedication and life-saving

Since Hyundai Hope On Wheels launched nationally in 1998, Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital Foundation has received $1.37 million from the 501(c)(3) non-profit.