    Join the Conversation: “Let’s Talk About Sickle Cell” — October 9, 2025

    The community is invited to join Karen Smith, Community Outreach Coordinator, for an informative and engaging program titled “Let’s Talk About Sickle Cell” on October 9, 2025. Williams Memorial CME Church, Pastor Gloria Dixon, 646 N.W. 13th Terrace Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311, 6:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. This important event will focus on raising awareness, providing education, and sharing resources to support individuals and families affected by sickle cell disease.

    Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about prevention, treatment options, and the importance of community involvement in improving the quality of life for those living with this condition.

    For additional information or to RSVP, please call (954) 524-4920.

