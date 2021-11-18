Judge Dismisses Gun Charge Against Kyle Ritternhouse

The Judge in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial dismissed a charge against the defendant ahead of closing arguments.

By Stacy M. Brown NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent@StacyBrownMedia

Judge Bruce Schroeder has again issued a controversial ruling.

Just ahead of jury instructions, closing arguments, and juror deliberations, Schroeder dismissed a sixth count of Kyle Rittenhouse’s indictment, a misdemeanor charge for possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under eighteen.

The jury will now consider five charges against the now 18-year-old.

The dismissed charge could have added as much as nine months in prison to any sentence imposed upon Rittenhouse if he’s convicted.

The charge also carries a $10,000 fine.

Schroeder’s rulings and actions have come under fire by many legal experts, who have cited the judge’s decision at the start of the trial to prohibit the calling of the two people murdered by Rittenhouse “victims.”

“I’ve been fighting all my career with judges to not call people victims but that’s never happened,” New Jersey Attorney Robert Tarver stated.

Schroeder has also allowed Rittenhouse to essentially look over his shoulder at evidence and provided extra time for the defendant to compose himself during testimony.

Here are the remaining charges the jury must deliberate:

First-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon – or that recklessly caused the death of Rosenbaum under circumstances that showed utter disregard for human life.

First-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon – or that Rittenhouse recklessly endangered the safety of Richard McGinniss — a journalist with the conservative Daily Caller — under circumstances that show utter disregard for human life.

First-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon – or that Rittenhouse did cause the death of Huber, with intent to kill him.

First-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon – or that Rittenhouse did recklessly endanger the safety of an unknown male, referred to as “jump kick man” in court, under circumstances that show utter disregard for human life.

Attempted first-degree intentional homicide, use of a weapon – or that Rittenhouse attempted to cause the death of Grosskreutz, with intent to kill him.