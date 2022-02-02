Judge J. Michelle Childs Heads List of Potential Black Women Supreme Court Nominees

As the nation awaits word on whom the President nominates to fill the newly vacant Supreme Court seat, there’s little debate whether an African American woman will be that pick.

By Stacy M. Brown,NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent@StacyBrownMedia

Black women stood on the frontlines to help push President Joe Biden over the top in the 2020 election.

Among the few remaining questions is whether that individual will deliver progress on a high court that will maintain its 6-3 conservative advantage.

“As a longtime advocate for Diversity and Inclusion at the highest levels of leadership in our nation, I am looking forward to the President’s appointment of a highly-qualified and experienced jurist to our nation’s highest court,” said Congressional Black Caucus Chair Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio).

“We know that when America’s boardrooms, legislatures, and even the Supreme Court start to resemble America, we all benefit,” Beatty stated.

“I will continue to push in my capacity as a member of Congress and Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus to ensure that the President upholds his promise to the American people and that the Senate confirms a Black woman to the Supreme Court without any unnecessary delay.”

One candidate has already emerged.

The White House confirmed the candidacy of South Carolina U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs.

A 1992 graduate of the University of South Carolina School of Law, Judge Childs was appointed in 2010 by President Barack Obama to serve as a United States District Court Judge for the District of South Carolina.

Upon graduation from law school, Judge Childs went to work as an associate attorney at Nexsen Pruet Jacobs and Pollard law firm, becoming the first Black female partner in a major law firm in South Carolina.

She earned two gubernatorial appointments to become the Deputy Director of the South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation (2000-02) and a Commissioner on the South Carolina Worker’s Compensation Commission (2002-06).

Judge Childs then won election from the South Carolina General Assembly as an at-large Circuit Court Judge (2006-10).

“In law school, you learn early on that your reputation and credibility will follow you throughout your career,” Judge Childs said in an interview with her alma mater.

“Your classmates will be on opposing sides in cases or matters and will be leaders in various firms, agencies, and organizations in the state, so you always want to be known for having good character as your reputation can affect your ability to resolve matters entrusted to you.”

In a statement, the White House said “multiple individuals” are under consideration along with Judge Childs.

DC Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger, and civil rights attorney Sherrilyn Ifill count among those under consideration.

Others being considered include 9th Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Holly A. Thomas, federal Circuit Court Judge Tiffany P. Cunningham, civil rights attorney, and 11th Circuit Court candidate Nancy G. Abudu, 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals nominee Arianna J. Freeman, NYU law professor Melissa Murray, 7th Circuit Judge Candace Jackson-Akiwumi, District Judge Wilhelmina “Mimi” Wright, North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Anita Earls, and 2nd Circuit Judge Eunice Lee.

President Biden said he would make his selection by the end of February.

“Our process is going to be rigorous. I will select a nominee worthy of Justice Stephen Breyer’s legacy of excellence and decency,” the President said.

“While I’ve been studying candidates’ backgrounds and writings, I’ve made no decision except one: The person I will nominate will be someone with extraordinary qualifications, character, experience, and integrity. And that person will be the first Black woman ever nominated to the United States Supreme Court.”