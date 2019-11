Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

Judicial Candidate George Odom Jr. with sisters of Delta Sigma Theta ,Broward Chapter, and Zeta Phi Beta, Pompano Chapter, honoring Reverend Samuel Delevoe’s 40th Year Anniversary and legacy at at Delevoe Park. Picture credit goes to Quentin Morgan.

