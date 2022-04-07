Junior Dolphins Surprise North Miami Senior High School Girls Flag Football with Equipment Donation presented by Dade County Federal Credit Union

Submitted by Stephanie Fonseca, Dolphins Communications

MIAMI GARDENS, FL – The Miami Dolphins Youth Programs hosted the Junior Dolphins Spring Donation presented by Dade County Federal Credit Union (DCFCU) surprising the girls flag football team of North Miami Senior High School with Dolphins gear, cleats, footballs and meals for the student athletes on Thursday, March 31.

“Thanks to our partnership with Dade County Federal Credit Union we can continue support, celebrate and empower young women in flag football,” said Miami Dolphins Senior Director of Community Relations & Youth Programs RaShauna Hamilton. “The Junior Dolphins and DCFCU are aligned in its efforts toward providing our next generation with the tools and resources they need to impact the youth of South Florida and set them up for success.”

“This means a lot to the girls and the whole community. I’m speechless,” North Miami Senior High School Girls Flag Football Head Coach Louis Presume said.

This donation is in continuation of the Junior Dolphins ongoing initiative to impact 50 schools in five years. To date, the program has engaged with more than 15,000 high school football student athletes throughout South Florida working to transform lives and grow participation of boys and girls football teams.

The Junior Dolphins program encourages youth players and coaches to teach, learn and play football in a fun and safe environment. As stewards of the game, Junior Dolphins strive to grow participation in the game, impact the football community and build the next generation of Dolphins fans. Through strong community partnership and strategic resource distribution, all aspects of the Junior Dolphins program work to emphasize character building to increase the overall experience in youth football.