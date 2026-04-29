‘Lead with Love’ Mural Debuts in Pompano Beach

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Submitted by Ashlyn Galindo

POMPANO BEACH, FL –The Community Foundation of Broward and Business for the Arts Broward are proud to debut a new “Lead with Love” mural by visionary artist Cey Adams, a featured attraction in Pompano Beach at Kelly’s Chemicals, 135 NE 1st Ave., Pompano Beach, FL 33060. This colorful and engaging work of art is the fifth mural in collaboration between the Community Foundation, Business for the Arts Broward and Adams to create nine love-themed murals that foster inspiration, unity and leadership in communities across Broward.

The “Lead with Love” mural project, running from fall 2024 to 2027, is a transformative public art initiative to spread a message of love and unity across Broward County. The goal is to use the power of the arts to enrich and unify the community and promote cultural engagement.

To commemorate the new mural, the City of Pompano Beach will host a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, May 1, at 6 p.m. Adams, Community Foundation President/CEO Jennifer O’Flannery Anderson, Ph.D., representatives from Business for the Arts Broward, City of Pompano Beach officials, and other sponsoring organizations will be in attendance.

The murals foster a sense of pride within each community by creating public art that reflects local identity and spirit. Each mural will serve as a cultural landmark, enhancing local character and providing a space for communal gathering and reflection. The murals are lasting symbols of love and cultural diversity, contributing to the artistic landscape of Broward County and fostering a deeper appreciation for art and community collaboration. Adams has tapped into the Broward County arts community and invited select artists to join him in the mural creation process.

The project’s first artwork, the “LOVE Las Olas” mural, is located on the western exterior wall of Hoffman’s Chocolates at 601 E. Las Olas Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale, facing Tunnel Top Park. The second artwork, the “ONE LOVE PLANTATION” mural, is at Kingsley Park at 4680 NW 9th Court in Plantation. The third “Love” mural is located at the Dania Beach Marina, at 151 North Beach Road, Dania Beach. The fourth is located at the newly revitalized Huizenga Park at 32 E. Las Olas Blvd. in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

The “Lead with Love” mural project is supported by various sponsors, including the Community Foundation, Business for the Arts Broward, Dara and Jarett Levan Fund for the Arts at the Community Foundation of Broward, Florida Power & Light, the BBX Capital Fund for the Arts at the Community Foundation of Broward and the Broward Cultural Division.

In 2025, the Community Foundation made “Lead with Love” its motto to reflect how local philanthropy is a powerful way to show love for the community. The message also encourages more people to participate in philanthropy that uplifts Broward. “Lead with Love” highlights the role of philanthropy in creating equitable opportunities for all residents, empowering nonprofits to sustain and grow their missions, and connecting people who care to causes that matter.

About the Community Foundation of Broward:

Founded in 1984, the Community Foundation of Broward partners with families, individuals and organizations to create personalized charitable funds that deliver game-changing philanthropic impact. 590 charitable funds represent $330 million in assets, distributing more than $215 million in grants over the past 40 years. The Community Foundation transforms our community through focused leadership that fosters collaboration, builds endowment, advances equity and connects people who care to causes that matter. The Foundation empowers visionaries, innovators and doers to create the change they want to see in the community we love. www.cfbroward.org.

About Business for the Arts Broward:

Business for the Arts Broward is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) engaging businesses and business leaders to advocate and educate about the importance of the County’s art and cultural community as well as to recognize the connection between cultural vitality, creative success, and economic development. To learn more visit www.Facebook.com/BFABroward or www.bfabroward.org.

About The City of Pompano Beach’s Cultural Affairs Department:

The mission of the Cultural Affairs Department, operating as Pompano Beach Arts, is to provide cultural programming that includes visual arts, digital media, music, film, theater, dance, and public art for the enjoyment and enrichment of residents and visitors to Pompano Beach, Broward County, and the greater South Florida area. The department programs and manages the City’s premiere cultural arts venues, including the Pompano Beach Cultural Center, Ali Cultural Arts Center, Bailey Contemporary Arts Center, and the Blanche Ely House Museum. The department also oversees the City’s Public Art Program and the Artists in Residence (AiR) program.

About Cey Adams:

Adams is a New York City native who emerged from the downtown graffiti movement to exhibit alongside fellow artists Jean-Michel Basquiat and Keith Haring. As the founding Creative Director of Hip-Hop’s Def Jam Recordings, Adams co-founded the Drawing Board, the label’s in-house visual design firm where he created visual identities, album covers, logos and advertising campaigns for Run DMC, Beastie Boys, LL Cool J, Public Enemy, Notorious B.I.G., Maroon 5, Jay-Z and many more.

He exhibits, lectures, and teaches art workshops at institutions including: The Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, MoMA, Brooklyn Museum, Museum of the City of New York, School of Visual Arts, Temple University, MoCA Los Angeles, Howard University, among others. He designed the award-winning Smithsonian Anthology of Hip-Hop and Rap (Smithsonian/Folkways), a box set including a 300-page book and 9 CD set; designed Def Jam Recordings: The First 25 Years of the Last Great Record Label (Rizzoli); and co-authored DEFinition: The Art and Design of Hip-Hop (Harper-Collins). Adams has collaborated with many global brands including Levi’s, Mattel, The Recording Academy, Apple, Hampton Water Rose, Bacardi, IDEO, Foot Locker, Converse, Pabst Blue Ribbon, YouTube, and Google. To learn more, go to ceyadams.com.