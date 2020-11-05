Uniting the Community

The City of Pompano Beach is proud to be Uniting the Community for the holidays with a spectacular virtual celebration, Light Up Pompano Beach, featuring musical and dance performances, lighting displays and fireworks. This year, the annual Light Up MLK and Yuletide events are being combined to create a festive experience that will be streamed on the City’s website, Facebook and YouTube pages and CH78. The merrymaking begins at 6 p.m. on November 21. However, Santa will be making a live, socially-distant appearance earlier in the day when Ali Cultural Arts Center hosts a special Poinsettia and Blessing Bag Give-Away. For more information please visit www.pompanobeacharts.org

Mayor Rex Hardin will do the celebratory countdown to introduce the creative displays of holiday lights at seven locations throughout the City. The virtual lighting will be followed by the holiday fireworks for all to enjoy.