Lillie M. Allen Fye Memorial Scholarship

Lillie Mae Allen Fye always wanted to find a way to give back to her beloved Dillard High School. She was a proud member of the Class of 1950, the last class to complete high school at the site which now houses Walker Elementary and the Old Dillard Museum. Lillie passed away August 3, 2020, but on May 27, 2021 a scholarship will be awarded in her memory. Lillie was born in a small town outside of Live Oak, Florida. She was the only child born to Annie Mae Williams Golden and Earl Allen. As a young girl she moved to Fort Lauderdale and attended the public school. She had fond memories of her teachers and administrators, Edna Way, Cato Roach, and Arthur Williams.

In the fall of 1950, Grace V. Mizell escorted her by train to the campus of Bethune Cookman College (University). It opened her eyes to new people and new opportunities. She went on to receive her Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education in 1954 and returned to Broward County. Lillie taught forty-four and half years in the Broward County School system at Walker, Sunland Park, and Lauderdale Manors Elementary. She retired in 2000. She was involved in numerous church, community, and socio-civic activities. She supported youth activities through Les Bonnes Amies Club, Inc., Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Susie C. Holley Cradle Nursery, and the Elder’s Council, just to name a few.

It was always her wish to support graduates seeking higher education. The support of friends and family will allow a 2021 graduating senior to experience a new opportunity as well.

Questions regarding the scholarship may be sent to FyeScholar@outlook.com