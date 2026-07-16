Lindsey-Owens-Allen-Ford Family Reunion Celebrates More Than Three Decades of Faith, Family, and Legacy

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DANIA BEACH, Fla. — For more than 30 years, the Lindsey-Owens-Allen-Ford (LOAF) Family Reunion has been much more than a family gathering. It has become a cherished tradition rooted in faith, love, education, and the enduring belief that strong families build strong communities.

Held every two years since its inception in July 1996, the reunion has brought generations of the Lindsey, Owens, Allen, and Ford families together from across the United States. Whether traveling near or far, family members reunite with a shared purpose to strengthen family bonds, celebrate one another’s accomplishments, and encourage each generation to become the best version of themselves.

The reunion’s guiding philosophy is simple yet profound: “Faith honors God, and God honors faith.” That belief has sustained the family’s commitment to gathering every two years, creating a legacy that spans more than three decades and continues to inspire both young and old.

One of the most meaningful traditions of the LOAF Family Reunion is its unwavering commitment to education. During the inaugural reunion in 1996, the late Sarah Allen Lindsey proposed establishing a scholarship program to recognize and support the academic and personal achievements of family members. Her vision became reality through the Sarah Allen Lindsey Scholarship Award, which remains the centerpiece of every reunion.

Since its creation, the scholarship program has awarded more than $45,000 in scholarships and recognition to hundreds of family members, reinforcing the family’s belief that investing in education is investing in the future.

Beyond scholarships, the reunion serves as a reminder that every child benefits from a caring village. The Lindsey, Owens, Allen, and Ford families remain committed to nurturing strong relationships built on love, support, fellowship, and faith. Family leaders emphasize the importance of guiding children with wisdom and encouragement, so they grow into productive adults who honor the values passed down through generations.

This year’s reunion will take place July 23–26, 2026, in the beautiful city of Dania Beach, Florida, where family members will once again gather to celebrate their rich heritage, honor their ancestors, recognize outstanding achievements, and create lasting memories for future generations.

The Westside Gazette extends its congratulations to the Lindsey-Owens-Allen-Ford Family on preserving a tradition that demonstrates the power of faith, family, education, and unity. Their continued commitment to gathering with purpose serves as a model for families everywhere and is a testament to the enduring strength of love across generations.