Love Through the Eyes of Today’s Generation

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By Jabari Bovell

When people hear the word “love,” they usually think about relationships or dating. But as a young person, I’ve learned that love is so much bigger than that. Love is checking on a friend who’s been quiet lately. It’s forgiving someone even when they hurt you. It’s standing up for someone who’s being bullied. Love is shown through our actions, not just our words.

Our generation is growing up in a world where it’s easy to judge people before getting to know them. Social media can spread negativity faster than kindness, and sometimes it feels like people would rather argue than understand each other. But I believe love is what breaks those walls down. A simple compliment, a kind message, or choosing not to spread rumors can make a bigger difference than we realize. You never know what someone is battling behind closed doors, and your kindness could be exactly what they need.

As a Christian, I believe real love starts with God. His love never changes, even when we make mistakes or feel like we’ve failed. That’s something our generation needs to remember. We don’t have to earn God’s love—He freely gives it. Because of that, we should try to love others the same way: without judging them by their past, their appearance, or where they come from. Loving people doesn’t mean agreeing with everything they do, but it does mean treating them with respect, compassion, and dignity.

Love also means loving yourself the way God created you. Don’t let social media, trends, or other people’s opinions decide your worth. Your value isn’t measured by likes, followers, or popularity. It’s found in the fact that God created you with a purpose. When you understand that, it becomes easier to love others without comparing yourself to them.

Our generation has the opportunity to change the world, but it won’t happen through hate or division. It will happen when we choose kindness over cruelty, forgiveness over revenge, and unity over separation. Love isn’t always the easiest choice, but it’s always the strongest one. If each of us makes the decision to show love every day, our schools, our communities, and even our world can become a brighter place.

Love isn’t just something we talk about—it’s something we live. And sometimes, one act of love can change someone’s life forever.