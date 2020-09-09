Huifang Chen & Ekaterina Nazarova Sunday, September 13 at 7:30 p.m. on Fackbook + SouthFlorida Symphony.org Monday, September 14 at 7:30 p.m. on YouTube

Special thanks to PNC Wealth Management for supporting this program.

South Florida Symphony brings you a delightful evening of works for two violins performed by Huifang Chen and Ekaterina Nazarova. This free livestream concert features Mozart’s fascinating Der Spiegel (The Mirror) – a duet in which the violin 2 part is the same music as the violin 1 part, only read upside down! You’ll also enjoy one of his most instantly recognizable melodies, Rondo Alla Turca (from the last movement of his famous Piano Sonata in A Major). Selections from Béla Bartók’s 44 Duos for Two Violins are a set of marvelous musical miniatures that draw on the composer’s love of Eastern European folk music. French Baroque composer Jean-Marie Leclair’s elegant Sonata for Two Violins and Belgian virtuoso Charles Auguste de Bériot’s charming Duo Concertante No. 1 show off two violins in graceful motion together. To round off the evening are two of tango master Piazzolla’s most popular and enduring pieces: the sultry Oblivion, along with Libertango, which marks a change in style for the composer from classical tango to nuevo tango. See full program listing.

There are three easy ways to join the watch party:

On southfloridasymphony.org |Simply navigate to this page at 7:30pm on Sunday and a video player will automatically appear toward the top of the page.

On Facebook | Just look for the Facebook Live event to show up on our Facebook page at 7:30 p.m on Sunday and click on the event to join.

On YouTube | Visit our YouTube channel at 7:30 p.m on Monday and click on the Intermission Music Series event for this week to join.

If you tune in on Facebook Live and YouTube, you can comment on the stream, interact with other viewers in real time, and connect with the artists! During this time of social distancing, you can still be connected!