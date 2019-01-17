LOCAL NFBPA HOSTS NATIONAL LEADERS AND LEADERSHIP SUMMIT

By Tawanna Taylor

From January 24 to January 27, 2019, the South Florida Chapter of the National Forum of Black Public Administrators (NFBPA) will be hosting the NFBPA Board of Directors for their Winter Leadership Meeting at the B Ocean Hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. On Friday, January 25, 2019, the local NFBPA will hold a 1-Day Leadership Summit at the hotel that will bring together the National, State, and Local Black Public Administrators and Professionals to discuss important aspects of government leadership, community health and wellness and financial strategies for professional success.

NFBPA is the nation’s premier association of more than 3,000 public sector leaders representing 350 jurisdictions with a mission to enhance the capacity of state and local governments and to prepare administrators for senior public management positions. The local chapter of NFBPA is dedicated to implementing professional development programs and initiatives that achieve the overall mission of NFBPA.

In addition to the educational workshops and networking opportunities, the NFBPA Leadership Summit will include an Executive Brunch featuring Broward County Administrator Bertha Henry, Palm Beach County Administrator Verdenia Baker, and recently appointed Orange County Administrator Byron Brooks. All three County Administrators have extensive executive level experience and are responsible for overseeing multifaceted County governments and managing annual operating budgets of about $1 billion.

The NFBPA Leadership Summit will give participants an opportunity to meet other local government professionals and gain insights into best management practices in government. “This is an excellent opportunity for local public administrators to obtain critical tools, techniques, and information as well as to engage in networking opportunities to enhance and expand their careers,” said Tanoy William, President of the NFBPA South Florida Chapter.

To register to attend the January 25th NFBPA Leadership Summit, please go to eventbrite.com. This is a must attend professional event of the new year.