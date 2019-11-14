Local woman saves her grandmother from house fire

25 year old Khadijah Hankerson is a very special shero in more ways than one. In a blazing fire at their home in her grandmother’s bedroom, that left Mrs. Hazelle Hankerson 89 years old with severe burns over her body, Khadijah went in and got her out. In Khadijah’s own words, she stated proudly how she helped save her grandmother. “I was sleeping and then my grandma called me. I went to her bedroom and I saw fire, I didn’t freak out. I took her out and then I went to the neighbors, before calling the police. I am thankful that grandma is alright.”

Khadijah is a real shero!!

