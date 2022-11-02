Louisiana native and author Ernest Gaines to appear on U.S. stamp

November 2, 2022 Carma Henry National News 0

The stamp, the 46th in the U.S. Postal Service’s Black Heritage series, will feature an oil painting based on a photograph that portrays Gaines wearing his trademark beret.

 By Associated Press

Novelist Ernest J. Gaines, whose poor childhood on a small Louisiana plantation inspired stories of Black struggles that grew into universal tales of grace and beauty, will be depicted on a U.S. postage stamp to be issued in January.

The stamp will be the 46th in the U.S. Postal Service’s Black Heritage series and will feature an oil painting, based on a photograph that portrays Gaines wearing his trademark beret, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette said in a news release Monday.

The acclaimed author, who died in November 2019 at age 86, was writer-in-residence emeritus at the university, where he taught creative writing from 1983 until his retirement in 2010.

“Dr. Gaines’ stamp offers an impressive representation of the man I knew and admired, and it reminds me of the immeasurable grace, strength and character he displayed throughout his life and through his words,” said Dr. Joseph Savoie, UL-Lafayette president.

About Carma Henry 20731 Articles
Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*