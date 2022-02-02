Macy’s Hosts ‘Littles’ from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward for holiday fun

Macy’s hosted a total of 80 Big Brothers Big Sisters youth, ages 6 to 18, at special holiday parties at Macy’s locations in Pembroke Lakes Mall, Galleria Mall, Coral Square Mall and Broward Mall.

The youth, ages 6 to 18, enjoyed breakfast and had fun shopping for holiday gifts with a complimentary $50 gift card from Macy’s. Younger Littles wrote letters to Santa while the older Littles created notes of appreciation to their Bigs.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County is dedicated to creating and supporting one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Its larger vision is for all youth to achieve their full potential. For more information, visit www.bbbsbroward.org

Macy’s is committed to giving back, sharing joy and being there for the community in times of need. This unprecedented time has brought challenges to many families in the communities Macy’s colleagues live and work in, and Macy’s is proud to support incredible organizations — such as Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County — whose impactful work plays a vital role in strengthening and enriching the local community and beyond. More information about Macy’s giving efforts is available at macys.com/macysgives.