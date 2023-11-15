Maryland Eastern Shore to become first HBCU to offer men’s volleyball

By HBCU Sports

(Source HBCU):

The University of Maryland Eastern Shore announced on Thursday the addition of men’s volleyball to the stable of Division I teams sponsored by the school.

With plans for a new men’s volleyball team to compete starting in 2025-2026 in the NEC (Northeast Conference), UMES becomes the first NCAA Div. I HBCU to add men’s volleyball and the 68th school to sponsor the fast-growing sport at the NCAA DI-II level.

In addition, it was announced that a $250,000 grant from First Point Volleyball Foundation was obtained to aid in the establishment of the UMES men’s volleyball program. The $250,000 will be granted over a period of three years to assist with start-up costs and to provide funding to UMES Athletics as they provide scholarship support, facility improvements and other services to men’s and women’s volleyball athletes.

“We’re trailblazers in many ways at UMES” said President Heidi M. Anderson, “and this is yet another example of us carving a new path by adding men’s volleyball to our robust athletic program. With volleyball’s popularity on the rise everywhere, it made sense to launch men’s volleyball.

In her second year as the leader of Hawks athletics, Owens is excited to bring a sport she has overseen before to UMES.

“We successfully added men’s volleyball at my previous institution and went on to have great success as Central State won a conference championship. The sport has a great amount of popularity and is a growing sport. I think our community will be blown away by the athleticism of this sport and the talent on the court,” said Owens.

Since 2016, First Point Volleyball Foundation has helped start 40 new college programs that are now funding 80 new scholarships in men’s volleyball that did not exist before. UMES intends to fund 4.5 scholarships, which is the maximum allowed by the NCAA for DI-II men’s volleyball. A nationwide search for a head coach will commence immediately.

“We started First Point to support NCAA DI programs launching men’s volleyball and to provide more opportunities for young people to mature and develop through the sport, as organization co-founder John Speraw. “I am proud that our 25 volunteer Board of Directors has supported efforts to expand diversity and start men’s volleyball at HBCUs.”