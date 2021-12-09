Maudlyn Porter 103rd Birthday Celebration

By Jayson Brown

Maudlyn Porter was born on November 25th, 1918, on the beautiful Island of Jamaica, West Indies. While in Jamaica she attended the Grove Town primary School and then on to the Frankfield Secondary. After leaving school Maudlyn had an eye for sewing. She followed her passion and became a seamstress, going on to own her own business. Maudlyn met and married the love of her life, the late Wilmoth S. Porter. The couple migrated to Fort Lauderdale, Florida in the late seventies.

The couple was Married for 55 Years until his passing in 2001. Maudlyn is a faithful Seventh- Day Adventist, attending the Mt. Olivet SDA Church in Fort Lauderdale, Florida under the leadership of Dr. Fred Batten. Maudlyn was given a proclamation from the city of Fort Lauderdale for her 100th birthday. For her 103rd birthday her family surprised her with a drive by celebration at her home, where she was showered with love from her church, family and friends who were in attendance.

Maudlyn has twelve children, thirty-four grandchildren, forty great grandchildren, and fourteen great great grandchildren. She stated that she continues to thank God for life, health, and strength to see 103 years, and it’s her desire to serve the Lord to the end so she can meet him in the earth made new.