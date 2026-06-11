Advertisement

Beverly Ellis – Forever In Our Hearts

Tryone L. Gladon Celebration Of Life was held May 30th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

Jo Ann Hunter -81 Celebration Of Life was held May 29th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel. Joel D. Lumpkins – 79 In Loving Memory was held May 30th at New Mount Olive Baptist Church.

Eugene Augustus Patrick – 86 Thanksgiving Service was held on May 28th McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel with Min. Jimmie Witherspoon officiating.

Joan Mack Sinvil – 81 Celebration Of Life was held May 30th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.