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    McWhite’s Funeral Home

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    Beverly Ellis – Forever In Our Hearts

    Tryone L. Gladon  Celebration Of Life was held May 30th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

    Jo Ann Hunter -81 Celebration Of Life was held May 29th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.Joel D. Lumpkins – 79   In Loving Memory was held May 30th at New Mount Olive Baptist Church.

    Eugene Augustus Patrick – 86 Thanksgiving  Service was held on May 28th McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel with Min. Jimmie Witherspoon officiating.

    Joan Mack Sinvil – 81  Celebration Of Life was held May 30th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

    Donna Faye Story  Forever In  Our Hearts

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    Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

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